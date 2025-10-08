K’taka: BJP delegation visits hospital, urges to ensure no shortage of medicines

Bengaluru, Oct 8 Karnataka BJP delegation headed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, visited the government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday and urged the government to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines.

The delegation included retired IPS officer and party leader Bhaskar Rao, along with other senior party members.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, following complaints, urged the state government to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines in government hospitals across Karnataka.

“About 75 per cent of medicines are available here, but the remaining should be supplied by the government. Poor patients cannot afford to buy medicines from private pharmacies; the government must pay close attention to this issue,” Narayanaswamy appealed.

He also pointed out that there is a shortage of doctors in some departments.

“I have spoken to them. There are complaints that some senior doctors are not attending to patients properly. They stated that everything is monitored under their supervision, and they keep medical students undergoing MBBS training with them during patient rounds, and they themselves provide treatment,” Narayanaswamy stated.

Narayanaswamy further stated that some senior doctors often leave for other hospitals during duty hours, which should be prevented by the government.

“It is the responsibility of senior doctors to treat patients who come here for care. They should not be allowed to leave their assigned hospitals,” he said.

He urged the government to ensure there is no shortage of doctors and to fill the existing vacancies for nurses and other hospital staff. He also pointed out that hygiene issues persist in some places. “Cleanliness must be maintained in hospitals. Lack of hygiene in treatment areas can lead to the spread of infections and diseases,” he warned.

The Hospital was inaugurated on December 8, 1900, by Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India. It started as a health centre with 140 bed strength, which is now the second largest Hospital in India, accommodating more than 1,000 patients at a time. It is located in the hub of the city and is easily accessible. This is a teaching hospital and is attached to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, which is one of the premier Medical Colleges of India.

The hospital's casualty and emergency services cater to all kinds of emergencies. This department works under the charge of casualty medical officers who, along with duty doctors, are available round the clock.

