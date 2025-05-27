K'taka govt holds Covid-preparedness meet with directors of state-run medical colleges & hospitals

Bengaluru, May 27 The Karnataka government held the Covid-19 preparedness meeting with all the directors of state-run medical colleges and hospitals at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, officials said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Sharan Prakash Patil, State Medical Education, Skill Development, and Livelihood Minister, said, "With a possible spike in Covid-19 cases expected in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, the elderly citizens and pregnant women should use masks in crowded places. Children showing cold or flu-like symptoms should not attend school."

He also added, "With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the state, doctors and health workers have been instructed to wear masks. There is no reason for the public to panic, as the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures."

Bengaluru is witnessing the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

However, the infection is not spreading rapidly.

"There is no need for panic if people follow government guidelines. Most people are already vaccinated. If necessary, we'll coordinate with the Union Health Ministry to procure more vaccines," he assured.

"Even as cases increase, there is no cause for alarm. Testing facilities should be kept ready. As a precaution, health workers must wear masks. Instructions have been given to check the availability of medicines and oxygen beds and to submit reports accordingly," Minister Patil said.

The Minister reassured people, saying "Covid-19 cases are increasing daily, but there is no need for undue worry. Pregnant women should use masks. The government is fully prepared. People should also cooperate with us," he added.

As schools are set to reopen after summer vacation, Minister Patil advised that students showing symptoms of fever, cold or cough should not be sent to school.

"If children develop symptoms during school hours, parents should be contacted and the child sent home immediately," the Minister said.

"We must conduct testing for all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases. I've held meetings with directors of all medical education hospitals. We've arranged labs and testing will be done across four divisions. Instructions have been given to collect data on oxygen beds and ventilators," Patil added.

"Despite rising cases, masks are not mandatory for everyone. Only those with fever, cold or cough need to wear them. We're monitoring the situation closely. This time, heavy rains and changing weather are also causing seasonal illness," said Minister Patil.

Mohammed Moshin, Medical Education Principal Secretary; and Sujatha Rathod BL, Medical Education Director, were also present during the meeting.

