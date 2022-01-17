K'taka logs in 27,156 cases; 14 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Karnataka has logged 27,156 new Covid cases on Monday, after the second weekend curfew. Also, 14 Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said that total active cases in the state stood at 2,17,297. The positivity for the day stood at 12.45 per cent.

As a result of the weekend curfew, the cases came down to 15,947 in Bengaluru Urban district.

The total positive cases in the city stood at 14,32,754.

A total of 4,888 people have been discharged from hospital while five deaths were reported in Bengaluru, taking the total Covid deaths to 16,458.

The Omicron cases jumped to 766 on Monday and 2,956 Delta cases reported so far in the state.

Apart from Bengaluru, the cultural capital of state Mysuru recorded the most number of cases (1,770).

Tumakuru (1,147), Hassan (1,050), Mandya (917) and Dharwad (784) reported the most number of cases in the state.

