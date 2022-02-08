K'taka reports 4,452 Covid cases; 51 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 8 The slide in daily Covid cases in Karnataka continued on Tuesday as the state reported 4,452 cases, compared to 6,151 new infections on Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, 51 people succumbed to the lethal virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of discharges stood at 19,067, while 88,797 tests were conducted on a single day in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the day came down to 5.01 per cent in the last 24 hours from 6.19 per cent on Monday.

The case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.14 per cent. The total active cases in the state came down to 72,414 from 87,080.

The number of positive cases came down to 2,139 on Tuesday in Bengaluru. 8,604 persons were discharged from hospitals in the city in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru reported 17 deaths on a single day.

Positivity rate has come down from 12.55 per cent in the last week to 5.01 per cent in the last 24 hours in the state. The recovery rate for the day stood at 97.13 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor