Labs should be modernised for better utilisation of testing facilities: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 25 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that all existing labs in India should be modernised and mapped so that the testing facilities can be better utilized.

While addressing the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at its headquarter in New Delhi, Goyal laid special emphasis on the importance of upgradation and integration of laboratory infrastructure. The minister said, "Superior labs will boost formulation of better standards as well as ease in certification. Young technical professionals and technical students should be appraised with the testing procedures through arranging tours to these labs".

Goyal said that BIS has evolved with the country and has been steadily contributing to the national economy. He highlighted that BIS has a significant role in the development of 'Brand India'. He appreciated the initiative of creating Standards Clubs in school by BIS for sensitizing young minds towards standards and quality.

The minister wanted India to be at the top in the emerging fields of manufacturing and appreciated the efforts being made by BIS in developing Standards to support the same.

On this occasion, the Minister inaugurated the renovated building, "Mankalaya" of the BIS headquarter. He also launched a revised website of BIS which has enabled easy access to information through user friendly interfaces and has been updated with all the important initiatives of BIS.

