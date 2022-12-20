LA's Covid deaths, hospitalisations surpass last winter levels

Los Angeles, Dec 20 Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations continue to increase in Los Angeles County, the largest in the US, surpassing the figures recorded at this time of year in 2021.

The county remains in the High Community Level based on the designation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports Xinhua news agency.

It witnessed a troubling doubling in the reported seven-day average of deaths per day from two weeks ago, according to the County Public Health Department.

This milestone is a somber reminder of the nearly 34,400 lives lost in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020, said the department.

Although the number of reported Covid-19 cases declined slightly in the county, they remain more than 120 per cent higher than numbers observed one month ago and wastewater data reaffirms that transmission of the virus is currently high.

The county is facing the threat of "tridemic" of Covid surge, a bad flu season and a burgeoning number of RSV cases, straining hospitals and medical staff.

Public health officials are urging the public to update their Covid-19 boosters and flu shots, masking indoors, testing before gatherings, and staying home when sick to limit the spread of Covid during the holiday season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor