Leg Cramps at Night? 5 Easy Home Remedies for Quick Relief

We have lots of work during festive season. All day we do thousand things and pain of which we feel at night after we finish all work. Some people feels pain in legs. They feel like they are being pulled. Due to this, I can't sleep well at night. Here are some special tips to reduce this problem.

What to do if your legs hurt?

1. During the festive season, due to the rush of work, many people do not pay attention to eating and drinking. Eat properly and drink plenty of water. Drinking less water also reduces the strength of the body and makes your legs hurt.

2. If your legs hurt a lot, increase the potassium in your diet. Eating bananas is a great way to increase potassium.

3. Before going to bed at night, warm some sesame oil or mustard oil and massage your calves from top to bottom with it. Massaging improves blood flow there and reduces calf pain.

4. Do exercises like Pratibha Karani and Tadasana that will stretch the muscles of your legs and especially your calves. This also helps in reducing calf pain.

5. If your diet is low in calcium and magnesium-rich foods, then this also increases the problem of calves. For this, increase the amount of green leafy vegetables, sesame seeds, dried fruits, vegetables, chia seeds, fresh fruits.