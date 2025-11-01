Leprosy now a 'notifiable disease' in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 1 In a major boost to fight leprosy, the Maharashtra government on Saturday declared that the chronic infectious condition is a “notifiable disease”.

The mandate will help curb the spread of leprosy and ensure early treatment for the patients.

As per the new directive, every diagnosed case must be notified within two weeks to the respective District Health Office, Assistant Director (Health Services – Leprosy), and local municipal health authorities.

Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae bacteria. Symptoms include discoloured skin patches, lack of ability to feel touch, pressure, pain, muscle weakness, deformities, particularly in hands, feet, and face, and the inability to close eyes and poor vision.

Despite being completely curable, fear, stigma, and misconceptions have prevented people from seeking proper treatment.

The Health Department emphasised that early detection and complete treatment are crucial to preventing deformities and disabilities among patients.

The state has also set an ambitious target of achieving a “Leprosy-Free Maharashtra by 2027.”

The target includes breaking the chain of infection, reducing disease transmission to zero, eliminating deformities in children, and eradicating social discrimination against those affected.

To achieve this, health authorities directed all doctors, both in public and private sectors, along with pathologists, microbiologists, healthcare workers, and field officers, to ensure proper treatment and follow-up. They have also asked to administer Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to close contacts of patients.

As of September 2025, Maharashtra recorded 7,863 new leprosy cases, with 13,010 patients currently under treatment.

Notably, health officials in the state appealed to the public not to panic, emphasising that leprosy is entirely curable if diagnosed and treated on time.

Citizens have been encouraged to visit their nearest health centre immediately if any symptoms appear.

“Not all leprosy cases are infectious. Especially, neuritic leprosy -- leprosy of peripheral nerves is noncommunicable. Hence, while making it notifiable, only infectious leprosy should be notifiable,” Dr Ishwar Gilada, a Mumbai-based Consultant in Infectious Diseases, told IANS.

