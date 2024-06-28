'Lights, camera, action' at Kerala govt hospital's Emergency section creates furore

Thiruvananthapuram, June 28 The Kerala Human Rights Commission, taking cognisance of media reports, asked those responsible for giving the sanction for shooting a film at the busy emergency department of the state-run hospital at Angamaly in Ernakulam, to furnish an explanation in seven days.

Shooting for the film "Payinkilli", produced by popular actor Fahad Fazil, started at the hospital's Emergency Department at around 9 p.m. on Thursday and continued till early morning on Friday.

This violation first came to the notice of the media and then the social media took the issue up. As the Commission came to know about it on Friday, it suo moto took up the issue and has asked those who gave the sanction for it to explain what happened.

As per a person, who reached the Emergency Department with a patient, the sight of a crowd led them to think that an accident might have taken place.

"When I came with a patient for an emergency, there were lots of people. Later I found out there was a film shooting going on. The film people had posted security staff who were shooing away patients and bystanders. It's sad that permission is given to do this at a hospital where the poor and ordinary people come for their medical needs," the angry attendant said.

There were around 50 people associated with the film crowding the Emergency Department even as the medical staff was busy with patients.

The displeasure of the patients or their attendants fell on deaf ears as the hospital authorities said that sanction for the shooting was given by the top health authorities.

After the Commission, Health Minister Veena George has also asked the Health Department to give a report on the incident.

