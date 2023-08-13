Long-term usage of acid reflux medicines increases risk of dementia: Study

Washington DC [US], August 13 : Studies suggested that persons who take proton pump inhibitors for at least four and a half years may be at an increased risk of dementia compared to those who do not take these drugs, according to an article in Neurology, the official journal of the American Academy of Neurology. This research shows a link rather than proving that acid reflux drugs cause dementia.

When stomach acid enters the oesophagus, it typically occurs after eating or while lying down. Heartburn and ulcers can be experienced by those who have acid reflux.

People who have recurrent acid reflux may develop GERD, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease, which can result in oesophagal cancer.

By concentrating on the enzymes in the stomach lining that make this acid, proton pump inhibitors lower stomach acid.

“Proton pump inhibitors are a useful tool to help control acid reflux, however, long-term use has been linked in previous studies to a higher risk of stroke, bone fractures and chronic kidney disease,” said study author Kamakshi Lakshminarayan, MBBS, PhD, of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

“Still, some people take these drugs regularly, so we examined if they are linked to a higher risk of dementia. While we did not find a link with short-term use, we did find a higher risk of dementia associated with long-term use of these drugs.”

The study included 5,712 people, aged 45 and older, who did not have dementia at the start of the study. They had an average age of 75.

Researchers determined if participants took acid reflux drugs by reviewing their medications during study visits and during yearly phone calls. Of the participants, 1,490 people, or 26 per cent, had taken the drugs. Participants were then divided into four groups based on whether they had taken the drugs and for how long, as follows: people who did not take the drugs; those who took the drugs for up to 2.8 years; those who took them for 2.8 to 4.4 years; and people who took them for more than 4.4 years.

Of the 4,222 people who did not take the drugs, 415 people developed dementia or 19 cases per 1,000 person-years. Person years represent both the number of people in the study and the amount of time each person spends in the study. Of the 497 people who took the drugs for more than 4.4 years, 58 people developed dementia or 24 cases per 1,000 person-years.

Researchers did not find a higher risk of dementia for people who took the drugs for fewer than 4.4 years.

“More research is needed to confirm our findings and explore reasons for the possible link between long-term proton pump inhibitor use and a higher risk of dementia,” said Lakshminarayan. “While there are various ways to treat acid reflux, such as taking antacids, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding late meals and certain foods, different approaches may not work for everyone. It is important that people taking these medications speak with their doctor before making any changes, to discuss the best treatment for them, and because stopping these drugs abruptly may result in worse symptoms.”

