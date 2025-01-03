LS Speaker Om Birla conducts inspection of hospital in Kota

Jaipur, Jan 3 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of MBS Hospital, examining the new block, old building, and external arrangements near JK Lone Hospital in Kota.

Accompanied by hospital administration, Kota Development Authority (KDA), and municipal officials, the inspection lasted for nearly two hours.

Stressing the need to enhance emergency services, Birla suggested adding neurology and cardiology departments to the emergency wing, which currently offers only medicine, surgery, and orthopaedic services.

He expressed strong dissatisfaction with the absence of an oxygen line in the medicine ICU of the new block and the lack of air conditioning in the waiting area. He directed the hospital administration to address these deficiencies immediately.

The Speaker urged the municipal corporation to improve cleanliness in the hospital premises and ensure regular monitoring.

He also directed KDA officials to develop an action plan for underutilised spaces within the hospital complex to make better use of the available infrastructure.

Additionally, Birla discussed the new IPD block with Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, emphasising the urgent need to address staffing shortages.

The Speaker instructed officials to renovate the old wards and corridors, expand the central laboratory, and make other essential upgrades.

He emphasised the importance of proper guidance for patients at the OPD counter to prevent confusion and ensure efficient navigation within the hospital.

Birla also recommended designating a specific location for stretchers and ensuring immediate arrangements during emergencies.

He directed the hospital administration to prepare a proposal for installing an MRI machine at the MBS Hospital.

Highlighting the current dependency on the medical college for MRI services, he noted that having the facility within MBS Hospital would provide significant relief to patients and reduce travel burdens.

With these directives, Speaker Birla underlined the need for prompt action to improve patient care and hospital efficiency.

