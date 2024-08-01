Lung cancer is most common cancer to spread to brain: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 1 Lung cancer is the most common cancer that can spread to the brain and create secondary cancer, said experts on Thursday, on World Lung Cancer Day.

World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1 to raise awareness around lung cancer -- a leading cause of mortality worldwide.

In India, lung cancer accounts for an annual incidence of 72,510 cases, making up 5.8 per cent of all cancer cases and ranking as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to a recent study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health.

The health experts noted that a significant challenge arises when lung cancer metastasizes to critical parts of the body, such as the brain.

"Brain metastases are a prevalent complication across various cancer types, particularly among lung cancer patients," Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, told IANS.

"About 10 per cent of newly diagnosed patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) develop brain metastases. Lung cancer accounts for 40 to 50 per cent of primary tumours in these cases," he added.

Addressing brain metastases requires a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists, neurologists, and palliative care specialists to meet the complex needs of patients.

The primary goals are to alleviate symptoms, extend survival, and enhance the overall quality of life through personalised treatment plans and supportive care.

"Common symptoms of brain metastases include persistent headaches, seizures, cognitive impairments, personality changes, and difficulties with motor functions or speech. These symptoms result from cancerous cells disrupting normal brain function, causing swelling, pressure, and damage to neural pathways," Gupta said.

Lung cancer that has spread to the brain can be treated via therapies such as radiation, and systemic chemotherapy. These interventions aim to manage both the primary lung cancer and brain metastases.

Tobacco smoking is the primary risk factor for lung cancer in India, contributing to a significant proportion of cases.

"Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for about 85 per cent of all cases. Quitting smoking is the most effective way to reduce the risk," Pavan Yadav, Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology & Lung Transplantation, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.

"However, exposure to environmental pollutants, occupational hazards, and genetic factors also play crucial roles in the development of this disease," he added.

Early cancer detection and screening, however, play a crucial role in improving lung cancer outcomes.

When lung cancer is diagnosed at an early stage before it has spread to other parts of the body, there is a higher chance of successful treatment and potential cure, Yadav said.

He also recommended screening programmes like Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans for high-risk individuals such as heavy smokers and those with a family history of the disease.

The experts also called to quit smoking and to recognise warning signs "such as persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, hoarseness, unexplained weight loss, and coughing up blood, can prompt individuals to seek medical evaluation if they experience these signs".

