Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur health officials working to make India free from 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' by 2047

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 6 With the Centre setting a target to eliminate sickle cell anaemia from the country by 2047, Health Department officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur are working tirelessly to contribute to this national mission.

The responsibility of achieving this ambitious goal has been entrusted to the Health Department, which is carrying out extensive ground-level work.

Teams of healthcare workers are visiting villages, schools, and hostels in the district to raise awareness among girls, youth, men, and women about the disease.

Under this campaign, people are being informed that sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disorder that can be managed through timely diagnosis and counselling. Health workers are going door to door, motivating residents to get tested early so the disease can be detected before complications arise. Since sickle cell anaemia stays with a person for life once it develops, early detection is key.

"This initiative is not only increasing health awareness among people but also paving the way for a healthier future for coming generations," an official said.

Speaking to IANS, Seema David, Field Officer for the sickle cell campaign, said: "We are screening people aged 0 to 40 years, with a special focus on children and women. Burhanpur has been given a target of 86,000 screenings, and everyone suspected will undergo further testing."

Dr. Bhupendra Gaur, District In-Charge for Sickle Cell Anaemia, added: "Today we focused on making adolescent girls aware of prevention. If the youth understand this disease, they can help stop its spread. Some girls are hesitant to undergo testing, but we are making continuous efforts to inform them about its effects. We tell them it is genetic, and only a check-up can reveal it."

Sickle cell anaemia is a hereditary blood disorder in which red blood cells, usually round and flexible, become rigid and shaped like a sickle. This abnormal shape hinders blood flow and reduces oxygen delivery to the body, leading to health complications. It is the most common form of sickle cell disease and is characterised by chronic anaemia, fatigue, and painful episodes.

In patients with the condition, red blood cells contain abnormal haemoglobin (haemoglobin S), causing them to become stiff and sticky, taking on a crescent shape. This not only shortens their lifespan but also leads to blockages in blood vessels, triggering episodes of severe pain and other complications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor