Madras HC to hear cases on hybrid mode from Feb 7

Chennai, Feb 5 The Madras High Court will hear the cases on physical/virtual/hybrid mode from Monday onwards at its principal seat here and its Bench in Madurai.

As per the notification issued by the High Court Registrar, hearing of the cases on physical/virtual/hybrid mode is subject to strict adherence of Covid-19 safety norms.

The advocates/litigants/parties-in-person should be vaccinated while appearing before the court.

While the Bar and Law Chambers are permitted to be opened, libraries and canteens in the High Court premises will be closed, the notification said.

Similar norms have been notified in the case of subordinate courts.

