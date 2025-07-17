Maha govt launches ‘know your doctor' system to curb bogus doctor menace

Mumbai, July 17 Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif in the state assembly on Thursday announced that the government has launched a “Know Your Doctor” system to curb the bogus doctor menace across the state.

He said that this digital system has been developed by the Maharashtra Medical Council, while replying to a question raised by Sanjay Darekar and Dharmaraobaba Atram about how patients are falling prey to bogus doctors.

“On the digital system 'Know Your Doctor', patients can see the details of doctors' identity cards, specialisation of doctors, and registration number through QR code. Also, a district-level review committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to take preventive action against bogus medical professionals. A campaign is underway against bogus doctors,” said Minister Mushrif.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said in the Legislative Assembly that the establishment of all public health centres under the Public Health Department in the state will be reviewed, and necessary manpower and funds will be made available.

He was replying to a question by member Sunil Prabhu regarding the provision of basic facilities to patients as per the Indian Public Health Standards in hospitals in the state.

Minister Abitkar said that to provide medical services along with necessary basic facilities to patients coming from remote and rural areas, a review of all the establishments will be done, and necessary funds will be made available.

The recruitment process will be done quickly after reviewing the vacant posts, and the necessary manpower will be made available. Also, a visit to the government hospital in Mumbai will be made and inspected, he assured.

