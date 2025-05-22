Maharashtra: Over 5,000 Found Affected by Sickle Cell and Thalassemia in Massive Health Screening Drive in Nagpur

As India pushes forward with its national campaign to eradicate sickle cell disease under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alarming new data from Nagpur has highlighted the growing threat of genetic blood disorders in the region. A comprehensive screening initiative, jointly undertaken by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC Hospital) and the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, has revealed that thousands in Nagpur district are either carriers or patients of sickle cell disease and thalassemia.

Over 5,000 Affected in Just One Year

The screening covered a total of 1,34,408 individuals across both urban and rural Nagpur. Of these:

4,817 people (3.58%) were identified as sickle cell carriers.

267 individuals were diagnosed with full-blown sickle cell disease.

216 cases of thalassemia were also detected.

These findings have raised serious concerns among health authorities and experts, particularly in light of outdated estimates. According to the 2011 Census, India had approximately 1.8 crore sickle cell carriers and 14 lakh patients, with Maharashtra accounting for 16,674 patients and over 2 lakh carriers. Experts now suggest that these numbers have increased significantly over the past 13 years.

The screening was part of a district-wide health campaign initiated under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar. The drive was supported by multiple departments, including the Education Department, Zilla Parishad, District Health Office, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, and others.

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital Findings:

Screened 43,500 people (19,123 women and 24,377 men).

Found 1,837 sickle cell carriers and 58 patients.

Identified 183 thalassemia cases.

GMC Hospital Findings:

Screened 90,908 individuals (52,407 women and 38,501 men).

Detected 2,980 carriers and 209 sickle cell patients.

Found 33 cases of thalassemia.

Following the screenings, all participants were issued Sickle Cell Status ID cards, and positive cases were sent for confirmatory testing.

The Need for Urgent Action

Experts warn that both sickle cell disease and thalassemia are genetic conditions passed unknowingly from parents to children, making early detection and awareness crucial to prevention. The recent data from Nagpur has underscored the need for expanded screening programs and stronger public awareness campaigns to tackle the growing threat. “These numbers highlight how serious the issue is in our district. There’s an urgent need to intensify efforts in both detection and public education. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shown a proactive and positive approach in addressing this challenge,” said Dr. Ravi Chavan, Dean of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital.

With the support of government leadership and local health authorities, Nagpur is stepping up its efforts, but the road to eliminating these silent, hereditary threats remains long.