Major doctors' group votes to impeach embattled chief in South Korea

Seoul, Nov 10 The largest South Korean doctors' advocacy group voted on Sunday to impeach its chief, holding him responsible for poor responses to a prolonged walkout by junior doctors and various other controversies.

During an emergency assembly of representatives, the Korean Medical Association (KMA) decided to impeach Lim Hyun-taek after holding a vote of confidence and approved the formation of an emergency committee, reports Yonhap news agency.

Lim took office in March, a month after thousands of trainee doctors began leaving their workplaces in protest of the government's decision to raise the medical school quota by around 2,000 annually for the next five years or so to address a shortage of doctors.

But the hard-liner chief has faced criticism for failing to play a role in resolving the walkout and making improper comments on the current health care service disruptions.

The impeachment is expected to help make progress in talks between the government and the medical community in hopes of a breakthrough, according to some officials. The KMA said it plans to hold a by-election to elect a new chief in 60 days.

Last month, the education ministry said it will temporarily allow medical students to take a leave of absence on condition that they return to school next year.

The decision follows Seoul National University's move late last month to approve leave of absence requests submitted en masse in protest of the government's medical reform plans, which include increasing medical school quotas.

While reaffirming its stance that taking leave to show solidarity is not a valid reason, the ministry said its temporary measure is aimed, in part, at normalising education.

It, however, warned that students who fail to return next year will face penalties, including possible expulsion.

The major lobby group of community doctors had renewed its demand for the government to revisit the 2025 medical school admissions quota, clouding prospects for a breakthrough to resolve months-long walkouts by junior doctors.

