Make maximum use of ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ initiative, says Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Aug 6 Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister, Balbir Singh, on Wednesday exhorted the public to make maximum use of the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ initiative, which has now expanded to all the districts of the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled state.

Notably, ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ are mobile food testing vans, which are equipped to screen adulteration among major categories of food including milk, paneer (cottage cheese), water, and other daily consumables.

“These vans are a crucial tool in our fight against food adulteration. I urge every individual to get their food tested,” said the Health Minister, while addressing the media here with the slogan, “If it’s not safe, it’s not food”.

The minister said since the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come to power, a total of 18,559 enforcement samples along with 12,178 surveillance samples have been taken by the department.

Additionally, over 13,000 samples have been screened for adulteration by 'Food Safety on Wheels' vans so far, he said, adding the major categories include paneer, ghee, milk, spices, fruits and vegetable, sweets, khoya, etc.

Minister Balbir Singh directed Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials to utilise these food safety vans to their full potential and create awareness among the masses specifically students, while, asking them to act in a transparent manner and implement all policies of the department in letter and spirit.

He reiterated that food adulteration will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be initiated against anyone found indulging in such activities.

The Health Minister also highlighted that till date 3.17 lakh licences and registrations have been issued to food business operators and they are urged to register themselves with the FDA.

He also emphasised the need for balanced diets and informed dietary choices, urging the FDA to intensify public education campaigns on nutrition and government health initiatives.

He appealed to Punjabis to adopt the "Eat Right, Stay Healthy" approach and contribute to building a healthier, and nutritionally-secure Punjab.

