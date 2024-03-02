Malaysia records surge in dengue cases, 2 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, March 2 Malaysia has seen a rise in dengue cases over the past week with a total of 3,572, the Health Ministry said.

The number is an increase over 3,483 cases recorded in the previous week, it said on Friday in a statement.

Two more deaths were also recorded in the past week, adding to a total of 16 deaths this year compared to 14 deaths recorded in the same period last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that two cases of Chikungunya were recorded over the past week.

