Malaysia reports 25,854 new Covid infections

Kuala Lumpur, March 2 Malaysia reported 25,854 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 3,468,590, according to the health ministry.

There are 448 new imported cases, with 25,406 being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry's website.

A further 78 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,827.

The ministry reported 25,548 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,142,112.

There are 293,651 active cases, 374 are being held in intensive care and 213 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 101,038 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 82.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 45.1 per cent have received boosters.

