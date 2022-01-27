Malaysia reports 4,744 new Covid-19 infections, 12 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 27 Malaysia reported 4,744 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 2,844,969, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 429 new imported cases, with 4,315 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website on Wednesday night showed.

Further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,930, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 3,646 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,766,254.

There are 46,785 active cases, out of which, 129 are being held in intensive care units and 72 are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 208,042 doses of Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 34.7 per cent have received boosters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor