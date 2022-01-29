Malaysia reports 5,522 new Covid infections

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 29 Malaysia reported 5,522 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,855,930, according to the health ministry.

There are 373 new imported cases, with 5,149 being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the ministry.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,952.

The ministry reported 3,285 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,773,948.

Among 50,030 active cases, 127 are being held in intensive care and 70 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 178,567 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. Of them, 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 35.9 per cent have received boosters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor