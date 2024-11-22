Man declared dead in Rajasthan hospital found alive before last rites; 4 doctors suspended

Jaipur, Nov 22 Four doctors, including the principal medical officer, were suspended in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district after a man declared dead by them showed life signs while lying on the pyre for final rites.

The man was breathing and moving while being on the pyre in the cremation ground moments before the final rites, said an official. An ambulance was called immediately and he was sent to the district hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment in the ICU. His condition is stated to be stable.

District Collector Ramavtar Meena, in swift action, suspended the principal medical officer and three doctors.

As per officials, one Rohitash (25) was admitted to hospital after he faced some health complications. He is an orphan, deaf and dumb and is staying in an orphanage centre. He was admitted to the BDK hospital in Jhunjhunu after falling ill where he was declared dead on Thursday around 2 p.m.

His body was then kept in a mortuary and later taken to the crematorium in an ambulance after completing formalities.

When Rohitash's body was placed on the pyre here, he started breathing and his body started moving. Seeing this, people present there got scared. An ambulance was immediately called and Rohitash was taken to the hospital.

Late on the orders of the Collector, Tehsildar Mahendra Mund, Deputy Director of Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia also reached the hospital. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a meeting of doctors was held in the presence of the medical officer Dr Sandeep Pachar in the hospital.

The Collector called Dr Sandeep Pachar, Deputy Director of Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia and other officials to his bungalow at around 10.30 p.m. Thursday and inquired about the matter.

The District Collector said a committee was formed to investigate the matter. A report was also sought from the principal medical officer. The Secretary of the Medical Department has been informed about the entire matter, said the officials.

On Thursday night, the district collector suspended Dr Yogesh Jakhar, Dr Navneet Meel and Dr Sandeep Pachar, who declared the Jind youth dead.

During the suspension, Sandeep Pachar's headquarters will be Jaisalmer CMHO. Dr Yogesh Jakhar's headquarters will be CMHO Barmer and Dr Navneet Meel's headquarters will be CMHO Jalore, said the order.

