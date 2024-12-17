Mandaviya flags off ‘Fit India Cycling Drive’

New Delhi, Dec 17 Close to 500 cycling enthusiasts in Delhi joined a 3-km ride on Tuesday from the National Stadium to Raisina Hills and back, in order to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation under the stewardship of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Launching the ‘Fit India Cycling Drive’ at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium Dr Mandaviya said, “We have to make Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat a reality when we celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047 and it is pertinent, we become a healthy and fit nation.”

The event was launched in the presence of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, MP Tejasvi Surya, as well as athletes, including Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Simran Sharma, Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas and Asian Games 2022 bronze medallist Preeti Pawar.

Highlighting the importance of cycling, the Minister added, “We have launched this event as ‘Fit India Cycling Tuesdays’ but for the convenience of cycling enthusiasts, this will now be conducted on Sundays and be called ‘Sundays on Cycle’”.

“Doctors, journalists, teachers, corporate professionals and youth will join for an hour-long cycling ride on Sundays, not only in New Delhi but in different parts of the country. Cycling gives a big boost to the environment, it is the solution to pollution and also contributes to sustainability,” he said.

Today’s event, held simultaneously in over 1,000 locations across the nation, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Fit India movement, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat, and various sports authorities.

The cycling events were held simultaneously across Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) as well as the Khelo India Centres (KICs) across the country.

The events saw a participation of more than 50,000 people, said a statement.

The nationwide cycling drive was joined by well-known athletes including two-time Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil in NCOE Rohtak, Paris Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep in NCOE Gandhinagar, former Indian women’s team hockey captain Rani Rampal, Olympian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and javelin thrower Annu Rani in Patiala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor