Mandaviya launches 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav'

New Delhi, July 15 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at the Nirman Bhawan Covid vaccination camp.

As part of the celebration for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this special Covid vaccination drive aims to increase uptake for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine among the eligible adult population.

Under the special drive starting from (Friday) July 15 to September 30, all eligible adult population, due for precaution dose, can get vaccinated free of charge at governmet vaccination centre for next 75 days.

"As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose drive for all adults for the next 75 days has commenced. I urge all eligibles to get their precaution dose," said the Health Minister in a tweet. He added that PM Narendra Modi's government is committed to creating a healthy & safe India.

Expressing concern over less percentage of precaution doses uptake among population groups aged 18 years & above which is only 8 per cent and persons aged 60 years & above only 27 per cent, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a virtual meet held on Thursday had asked states and UTs to implement 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' for 75 days as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilisation, through a camp approach.

The states have been advised to organise special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North-India) as well as major Melas and congregations.

The Centre has also asked states and UTs to assess the requirement for the 75-day special drive as per the eligible population groups and inform to the Centre to provide adequate doses accordingly.

