Manipur logs five new Covid cases, state tally rises to 323

Imphal, July 13 Manipur reported five new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 323 since June 1, officials said.

A senior official of the Health and Family Welfare Department, quoting the report of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said the latest cases were detected from 24 samples tested, registering a daily positivity rate of 20.8 per cent, against 32.5 per cent on June 26. Imphal West District continues to account for the highest number of 210 cumulative active cases, followed by Imphal East (71), Bishnupur district (23), Thoubal (13), Chandel, Kakching and Tengnoupal, two each. Except for the tribal-inhabited Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, the five districts fall in the Imphal Valley region, where the state's maximum number of people live.

The active caseload has now dropped to 25, with most patients under isolation.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to show a positive trend, with a total of 298 individuals discharged so far, bringing the recovery rate to 92.26 per cent. No COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported in the state till date.

Manipur’s Health Services Director Chambo Gonmei said in the current wave, the first Covid case in the state was reported on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection. The woman hails from the Bishnupur district.

The Health Services Director urged the people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier held a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan and advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in Covid-19 cases.

The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor