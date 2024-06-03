Man's body found in drinking water tank in Telangana town, residents worried

Hyderabad, June 3 The body of a man was found in a drinking water tank in Telangana’s Nalgonda town on Monday, creating panic among local people.

Officials of Nalgonda municipality found the body when they opened the overhead tank to check cleanliness before releasing water.

The deceased was identified as Avula Vamsikrishna, 27, a resident of the town.

The incident sent panic among people in the 28 municipal wards who get drinking water from the same tank. They were worried about the impact this could have on their health. However, officials clarified that the water was last checked and released on May 30 and June 1, when the body was not in the tank.

The Nalgonda District Medical and Health Officer visited 50 houses in the ward and found that people were not facing any health problems.

Officials said that the tank is regularly cleaned in 2-3 days and there is a regular cleaning scheduled every three days with scrounging, according to an official statement.

Preliminary medical investigation shows that the dead body is 2-3 days old. Some injury marks were found on the body. The person was known to be mentally unstable and was reported missing on May 24.

Police were investigating if it was a suicide or murder.

In April, around 30 monkeys were found in a water tank near Nagarjuna Sagar under Nandikonda Municipality in the same district. The water tank was being used to supply drinking water to about 200 families. The incidents have angered the people, who are demanding action against the municipal officials for their negligence.

