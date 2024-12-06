Maternal deaths in K'taka: Toll reaches 6, Health Minister says 327 cases reported in 2024

Ballari, Dec 6 Following the series of deaths of six women after delivery, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday that this year, 327 maternal deaths have been reported in the state.

Speaking to the media on Friday, following the death of another woman post delivery in Ballari district, Minister Rao stated, "I have given directions to investigate all cases."

"There should not be tolerance in such cases. Strict legal action needs to be initiated. The pharmaceutical companies are taking shelter under the law. The law has failed to punish them when they are found guilty," Minister Rao pointed out.

Minister Rao maintained that if everything is going to be alright with his resignation, then he is ready to tender it. The government has considered the issue of death of women post delivery very seriously, he stressed.

"We need cooperation from the Opposition in this regard. This matter concerns the lives of people. The guilty should be published in cases like this. If everything is going to be alright with my resignation, I am ready to tender resignation to my post," Minister Rao stated.

"I do not have any issues of prestige in this regard. If I have made any mistake, I am ready to resign," Minister Rao maintained.

"In Ballari, a total of nine women fell sick. The fifth one was undergoing treatment and she has also died. She was administered the same IV fluid and we are initiating action against the company," he said.

The doctors have stated that the sixth deceased woman Sumaya was suffering from other health complications and was recovering. On Thursday she again faced complications and died, Minister Rao stated.

"Let the BJP file a complaint with the Lokayukta. If my resignation sets right the issue, I am ready. In cases like this, the guilty must be punished," he reiterated.

The Karnataka Congress government is facing mounting pressure after the death of another woman post delivery in Ballari district. The death toll of new mothers who underwent cesarean surgery has reached six.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, expressing shock over the incident, stated on Friday that the public should not tolerate such developments and must protest. "The government has already announced compensation for the victims. We will review the reports to ensure that no further deaths occur," he assured.

The latest victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sumaya. She passed away on Thursday night while being treated at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari.

The minister emphasised the need for accountability: "There must be action against those responsible for negligence. If a healthy woman succumbs due to negligence or faulty medicines, it is unacceptable. The public must express outrage against such failures."

Minister Rao also raised concerns about the pharmaceutical company involved. "The role of the company supplying drugs is under suspicion. These companies often operate with protection. We are working to identify shortcomings in our system and in the drug procurement process," he said.

Highlighting systemic issues, Rao added, "Officials in charge of medical supplies and procurement are frequently transferred within four to six months. Honest and competent officers must be deputed to these roles."

The government has taken immediate action by suspending the state drug controller and initiating steps to prosecute the West Bengal-based company responsible for supplying IV fluids. A notice has been issued to the company’s Managing Director, and its premises and facilities have been inspected. The use of all products supplied by the company, including IV fluids, has been halted.

There appears to be a discrepancy in reports concerning the IV fluids. "While the state laboratory reported the IV fluid as unsafe, the central drug laboratory deemed it safe. We have written to the Drug Controller of India regarding the credibility of these reports and have requested legal action," Rao stated.

Sumaya, the latest victim, was admitted to VIMS on November 10. Following a cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5.

Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district. These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.

