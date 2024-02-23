Medical fraternity must uphold ethical standards in healthcare: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 23 The medical fraternity must uphold ethical standards in healthcare and education, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He said this while delivering a keynote speech at the inaugural session of the 79th Annual Conference of the Association of Physicians of India (APICON-2024), held in the national capital on Thursday.

“Any compromise on ethics is unacceptable,” the Vice President said.

He urged the doctors to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, comparable only to those of lawyers, and to ensure that the patients receive 5-star services in hospitals.

"We need 5-star facilities in hospitals, not just as a source of attraction, what we really need is 5 star services,” Dhankhar said.

Speaking to over 10,000 doctors at the inaugural session of APICON-24, the Vice President expressed his concern over the commercialisation of healthcare and education, which he said had eroded the noble ideals of these sectors.

He appealed to the doctors to follow the principles of equity and fairness in providing healthcare services, and to resist the temptation of monetary gains.

The Vice President also highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and fitness, and the role of doctors in achieving a 'Fit India' and contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat @2047.'

He praised the medical fraternity for its dedication and sacrifice during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating, "For patients, a doctor is next to God."

The Vice President also lauded India's achievements in medical education and infrastructure, citing the increase in MBBS and PG seats, as well as the growth of super-specialty hospitals, which had made advanced treatments accessible and affordable to the masses.

“India has emerged as a hub of medical excellence and medical tourism,” he said, calling for “professionalism and ethical practices in dealing with patients from various countries”.

“This would enhance India's global image and reputation,” he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor