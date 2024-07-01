Medical professors in S. Korea to launch indefinite voluntary walkout from July 12

Seoul, July 1 Medical professors at three South Korea University-affiliated hospitals vowed on Monday to start an indefinite voluntary walkout later this month, amid a prolonged standoff between doctors and the government over its medical reform plan.

The emergency committee of the professors serving as senior doctors at the university announced the walkout starting July 12, excluding the operation of emergency rooms and intensive care units, calling for the government to "withdraw its pressure on medical students and trainee doctors" and engage in dialogue, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The medical community sought to launch a dialogue by offering solutions and compromises, but the government has flatly ignored all and abused its administrative orders," the committee said in a statement.

The announcement came after professors at Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital also began suspending the treatment of outpatients, non-emergency surgeries, and other services from Thursday last week.

Senior doctors at Asan Medical Center are also anticipated to launch a one-week walkout starting Thursday.

Despite strong opposition from doctors, the government finalised an admissions quota hike of some 1,500 students for medical schools in May to address the shortage of doctors.

Last month, the government asked hospitals to swiftly accept the resignations of trainee doctors who have left their worksites in protest of the government's medical reform, in an apparent move to appease the junior doctors.

About 12,000 trainee doctors have left their jobs since late February to protest against a hike in the number of medical students. In a punitive step, the government ordered hospitals not to accept the resignations of trainee doctors to prevent them from seeking jobs at other clinics.

Last week, a committee formed by the medical community to navigate joint responses to its monthslong standoff with the government over the medical reform plan, decided to convene a nationwide debate on July 26 regarding the government's medical reform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor