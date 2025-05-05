Meghalaya launches health advancement policy

Shillong, May 5 To strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the state government has launched the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy on Monday, an official said.

As part of this initiative, non-profit hospitals in the state will receive financial support of Rs 2 crore each. The scheme was launched on Monday, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma handing over the first instalment of Rs 1 crore each to Tura Christian Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital, Tura.

“We will be supporting five not-for-profit hospitals across the state under this policy by providing financial aid to upgrade their infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said.

He stated that the funds can be used by hospitals to enhance critical infrastructure, construct additional rooms, purchase equipment, and more.

“This support is a gesture of appreciation and a step toward sustainable healthcare,” he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that the second instalment will be released by the Health Department upon submission of the utilisation certificate for the first instalment.

Praising hospitals run by missionaries and charitable organisations in the state, the Chief Minister said that the government’s support is a token of gratitude for the services rendered by these institutions.

“It is not just financial support; it is our sincere gesture of appreciation. Often, the tireless service of our healthcare workers, sisters, doctors, and hospital administrators goes unnoticed. Today, I want to personally thank each one of you for the difference you are making in our people’s lives,” he added.

He said that in addition to the hospitals in Tura, the grant will also be sanctioned for hospitals in Jowai and Shillong.

“The government is committed to supporting hospitals that have historically contributed to community service and health outreach, particularly in underserved regions,” said the Chief Minister.

