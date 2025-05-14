Meghalaya spends 8.5 pc budget on health: CM Sangma

Shillong, May 14 Meghalaya is spending more than 8.5 per cent of the state budget in the healthcare sector, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

Speaking at an occasion, Sangma reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery across the state. He stated that Meghalaya currently spends more than 8.5 per cent of its total budget on healthcare, the highest among all states in India.

He added that this consistent investment is yielding tangible results, most notably a more than 45 per cent reduction in the maternal mortality rate, which has drawn national and international attention.

The Chief Minister released development funds of an amount of 2 crore under the Meghalaya Healthcare Advancement Policy (MHAP) 2024 to Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Shillong.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in the state’s vision to bridge critical healthcare gaps and support mission-run hospitals that have long served the people of Meghalaya.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the work done by mission institutions.

“We are not here just for 2024. This is a partnership for the long term. Your hospital can decide how to utilise the fund, whether in infrastructure, ICU equipment, or new facilities, the funds are yours to manage in your wisdom,” he said, while assuring continued annual support under MHAP.

The program was chaired by Rev. S.S. Majaw, Chairman of the Hospital Governing Board. It began with an opening prayer by Rev. K. Laloo, Secretary of the Central Organising Committee, followed by a welcome address by Dr. Meban Aibor Kharkongor, Consultant in Medicine.

Dr. Kenneth R.L. Nongpiur, Deputy Medical Superintendent, gave A detailed briefing of the MHAP-funded projects was given today, which include the construction of a new adult and pediatric ICU complex, installation of a solar energy plant for sustainable power, procurement of life-saving equipment, and the formation of a skilled, multidisciplinary care team.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 crore, is expected to be implemented in four phases over 18–24 months, covering infrastructure development, staff training, service delivery assessment, and research.

A senior medical officer of the hospital highlighted that the new ICU complex will provide affordable critical care services to newborns, children, and mothers, especially from underserved and rural areas.

He emphasised the hospital’s model of subsidised care and noted that the MHIS (Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme) and the Poor Patient Fund will be used to ensure no patient is turned away for financial reasons. He also underlined the importance of ensuring healthcare equity through sustainable models.

A memorandum was presented to the Chief Minister by K.W. Marbaniang, Administrative Officer, outlining requests for additional support. These included funding for laser lithotripsy equipment for kidney and ureteral stone treatment, continued assistance for the construction of a new G+5 hospital building, and financial support for the development of the academic complex of the College of Nursing.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the proposals and assured the hospital management of positive consideration, reaffirming his government’s support for mission hospitals across Meghalaya.

According to an official statement, the event symbolised a deepening of the collaboration between the government and the mission healthcare sector. It also underscored the Chief Minister’s vision of inclusive and accessible healthcare delivery, where public and private sectors work together to reach the last mile.

