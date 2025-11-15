Menstrual Health: 5 Major Physical and Emotional Changes Women Experience Before Periods

Menstrual Health: The changes that occur in a woman's body and mind before her period starts are commonly known as premenstrual syndrome (PMS). These symptoms are caused by fluctuations in hormone levels, especially estrogen and progesterone. These changes begin 1 to 2 weeks before her period and stop as soon as her period starts.

5 major physical changes that occur before her period:

1. Sudden changes in mood: As her period approaches, many women experience emotional changes such as irritability, anger, sadness, or crying. Sometimes, even the smallest things can make them very emotional.

Reason: Mood swings occur due to a sudden drop in estrogen levels and an effect on the 'happy' hormone serotonin.

2. Pain and swelling in the breasts: A few days before her period, the breasts may feel sore, heavy, or swollen. Breasts may feel hard or sensitive to touch.

Reason: Increased levels of progesterone stimulate the glands in the breasts, causing swelling and pain.

3. Bloating and Cramps: Many women experience bloating before their period. They may also experience mild cramps similar to menstrual cramps.

Reason: This is due to water retention in the body and the uterus preparing to contract.

4. Headache and Fatigue: Many women experience frequent headaches or migraines during this time. They also experience extreme fatigue and lack of energy, which makes it difficult to concentrate at work.

Reason: Hormonal fluctuations affect blood sugar levels and insomnia or lack of sleep increases fatigue.

5. Food Cravings: During the premenstrual period, there is a strong desire to eat sweet foods (e.g. chocolate) or salty foods. Hunger suddenly increases or sometimes decreases.

Reason: Due to low serotonin levels, the body naturally tries to increase serotonin from sugar (Carbohydrates), which increases 'cravings'.

Remedies

1. Mood swings and irritability: Do meditation or deep breathing daily.

2. Pain/swelling in the breasts: Reduce caffeine and salt intake.

3. Bloating and cramps: Increase leafy vegetables in the diet and drink more water.

4. Fatigue and headaches: Get enough sleep for at least 7-8 hours a day.

5. Craving for sweet/salty foods: Eat fruits or dry fruits (e.g. almonds) instead of junk food.

Tip: Doing light exercise (e.g. yoga or walking) daily can help reduce mood swings and physical pain. If the problem is too much, consult a doctor.