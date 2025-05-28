Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Sandeepa Dhar Advocates Normalizing Conversations Around Periods

Actress Sandeepa Dhar is using her voice to highlight a powerful truth — in India, nearly 23 million girls drop out of school every year due to the lack of proper menstrual hygiene facilities. Shockingly, only 36% of menstruating women have access to safe sanitary products. The rest are forced to use unsafe alternatives like old rags, ash, or hay, which can lead to serious health problems. Sandeepa reminds us that in our country, basic hygiene is still a privilege. And those of us who have the means — whether through money, influence, or a platform — have a responsibility to act.

“Let’s normalize conversations around periods,” she says. “Let’s support initiatives that provide sanitary products and work towards menstrual equity.” She believes that every small step counts — even if it’s just one packet, one conversation, or one donation. “We owe it to our sisters, daughters, friends, and millions of girls who deserve better,” she adds. By speaking up, Sandeepa Dhar is encouraging all of us to help create a world where no girl has to choose between her health and her education.