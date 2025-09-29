Menstrual Pain Relief: Soha Ali Khan Recommends Easy Ginger-Cinnamon Tea Recipe For Period Pain

Pain during periods is a very common thing and every month woman has to go through this. We try different remedies to get rid of stomach pain, cramps and pain that comes with the menstrual cycle. In such a situation, if a simple and natural remedy is found in time, then it can provide great relief. Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has recently shared a remedy on her Instagram to reduce this problem during menstruation. This remedy is a special tea. The important thing is that this tea is very easy to make.

Soha shared the recipe saying that this tea is “super easy”. Grate fresh ginger and add it to boiling water. Add a cinnamon stick to it, add a little honey for taste and health. This special tea reduces pain and cramps during menstruation, improves mood and also helps in maintaining good health.

What should you take care of?

This tea is natural and is a simple home remedy, but every woman’s body is different. Therefore, it is necessary to consult a doctor before starting this remedy.