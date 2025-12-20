Menstrual Syndrome: Not Just Stomach Pain, These 5 Signs Appear Before Periods

Women's body goes through many changes before getting their menstrual cycle which is medically known as PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome). Before menstruation (periods), many changes occur in the body, which is medically known as PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome). While abdominal pain or back pain are common symptoms that everyone knows, there are also some 'unusual' symptoms that the body exhibits before menstruation.

A few days before the start of menstruation, there are significant changes in the hormones (especially estrogen and progesterone) in a woman's body. These changes affect not only physical but also mental health. Some unusual but important symptoms that appear before menstruation are as follows:

Breast Tenderness or Pain: Many women experience heaviness or pain in their breasts 3-4 days before their period, even with a light touch. This is caused by increased levels of progesterone hormones in the body, which leads to swelling in the mammary glands. This symptom automatically subsides once menstruation begins.

Digestive Problems and Gas: Some women experience constipation before their period, while others experience diarrhea. The main reason for this is a chemical called 'prostaglandins', which affects the movement of the intestines along with the uterus. This can also cause bloating.

Changes in Sleep and Fatigue: Due to hormonal fluctuations, the body temperature rises slightly, making it difficult to get a restful sleep at night. Conversely, some women experience extreme fatigue and lethargy throughout the day. This is also called 'Period Fatigue'.

Sudden Acne Breakout on the Skin: If you suddenly start getting pimples on your chin or jawline, it's a sign that your period is approaching. After ovulation, sebum production in the skin increases, which clogs pores and causes acne.

Food Cravings: A sudden intense craving for chocolate, chips, or spicy foods is a major symptom of an impending period. Due to a decrease in serotonin (the feel-good hormone) in the body, the body craves carbohydrates and sugar.

Try these remedies:

When you notice these changes, understand that your period is approaching. Reduce your salt intake before your period to prevent swelling in your feet or other parts of your body. Drink plenty of water. Do light exercise or yoga to help control mood swings.