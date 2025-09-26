Mental well-being central to preventing rising heart disease in India: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 26 Mental well-being is central to preventing chronic and non-communicable diseases, especially heart disease, said experts here on Friday.

India has recently seen a significant rise in the number of heart diseases, especially among young adults and even children.

“If we want to address India’s heart health crisis, we need to shift from a curative mindset to cultivating genuine health-seeking behaviour across our families, schools, and communities,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at a city-based event held ahead of the World Heart Day on September 29.

The expert urged the need for integrating mental health into the healthcare regimen. He also urged schools to foster mental well-being in children.

“Alongside regular exercise and stress management, nurturing mental health early in families and reinforcing it in schools is critical. Life is not a sprint but a marathon, and young people need guidance to build patience, resilience, and balance rather than be pushed into early burnout. Schools can play a transformative role by replacing unhealthy practices with healthier alternatives, fostering mental wellness, and encouraging physical activity,” Bhushan said.

Experts also shared the impact of mental stress, pollution, and poor lifestyle choices, and the critical importance of timely preventive screenings.

They highlighted how digital health, wearable technology, and artificial intelligence are transforming cardiac care delivery across India, bridging the urban-rural divide.

“Cardiovascular disease is no longer a problem of the elderly -- India is witnessing heart attacks striking far earlier, with nearly 60 per cent of cases occurring below the age of 55. Prevention is the most cost-effective strategy; it costs only a fraction -- about one-sixth -- of what treatment demands. To achieve real progress, we must strengthen hypertension control, integrate mental health into heart care, and raise awareness right from schools. Addressing heart disease requires collective effort -- strong government policies, private sector participation, and societal acceptance of healthier choices,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Director, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said lauded the government’s range of initiatives addressing heart health -- from the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and PM-JAY -- which provided preventive care, early detection, and financial protection for treatment.

Other experts emphasised the importance of routine screenings, emotional well-being, balanced living, and holistic lifestyle interventions. They called for a national movement on heart health -- rooted in awareness, preventive screening, mental well-being, emergency preparedness (including CPR education), and community participation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor