Mexico sees 4 months of decline in Covid-19 cases
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2022 07:23 AM2022-05-18T07:23:12+5:302022-05-18T07:35:07+5:30
Mexico City, May 18 Covid-19 cases in Mexico have been on the decline for four months, Under-Secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.
While there have been some "slight variations" in case numbers over the past three weeks, there is an overall downward trend in infections, he told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.
Health officials have also registered "less than one death per day on average in recent weeks," he added.
Meanwhile, the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 has vaccinated nearly 87.3 million residents out of a total population of 126 million, according to statistics, Xinhua news agency reported.
Mexico has accumulated 5,751,579 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 324,611-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to the latest official data.
