Modi govt known for big decisions: BJP’s Pratul Shah on health scheme extension to all above 70

New Delhi, Sep 12 Jharkhand BJP state Spokesperson, Pratul Shah Deo, effusively praised the Union government over extension of the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all citizens above 70 years of age irrespective of their economic status and remarked that the Modi government has always delivered on its poll promises.

"We welcome this initiative of the Union government. The Modi government is known for making big decisions," he added.

He said, "This is the biggest gift to the senior citizens of our country, in recent years. People who are 70 years of age and above, will have the convenience of getting medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, irrespective of their religion, caste or income scale.”

Significantly, the Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world's largest publicly-funded health assurance scheme.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their income, under the government’s flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat.

The scheme aims to benefit approximately 4.5 crore families with six crore senior citizens.

The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under Ayushman Bharat.

Even if the senior citizens belong to families already covered under Ayushman Bharat, they will get additional coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves.

Senior citizens already benefiting from other public health insurance schemes can either continue with their current plan or opt for coverage under Ayushman Bharat.

The expansion of the health insurance cover to include senior citizens of the age of 70 years and above was earlier announced by PM Modi in April 2024.

