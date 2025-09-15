'Modiji took care of me like a father': Piyush Goyal shares how PM arranged yoga expert for his throat problem

New Delhi, Sep 15 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday offered a deeply personal glimpse into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s compassionate nature, recounting how the PM arranged a yoga expert to help him overcome a persistent throat problem. He described the gesture as something that made him feel as though “Modiji was taking care of me like a father.”

Sharing his story on social media platform X with the hashtag #MyModiStory, Goyal praised the Prime Minister’s ability to notice even the smallest details and his genuine concern for those around him.

"One of the most remarkable features of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji’s personality is his profound sensitivity and care," Goyal said in a video post.

"His attention to even the smallest things reflects a rare human warmth. I experienced it firsthand, and it left a lasting impression on me."

Goyal revealed that he had been struggling with a throat issue for a long time, which often forced him to sip water constantly during meetings. Noticing this, PM Modi repeatedly advised him to drink lukewarm water and even ensured it was made available during official gatherings.

But it was one evening, during a long meeting where Goyal was presenting a report, that the Prime Minister’s thoughtfulness went above and beyond.

"As usual, my throat started bothering me. I tried to finish my presentation while sipping water. Suddenly, Modiji interrupted and asked, ‘Piyush, do you want your throat treated?’ I said yes. He asked again, ‘Will you do what I say?’ I again replied yes. He then suggested I try yoga therapy."

Goyal said he agreed immediately, thinking they would look for a yoga teacher the next day. But what happened next took him and his family completely by surprise.

"The very next morning, I received a call from the Prime Minister’s residence. His aide asked if I was home and then conveyed that Modiji had already arranged for a yoga expert to visit me. I was stunned," he said.

"I even offered to send a car to pick the expert up, but I was told everything had been taken care of by the Prime Minister himself."

Goyal said the gesture moved him deeply.

"Advice is one thing, but making the effort to arrange help personally is something else. I lost my father many years ago, but in that moment, I felt like Modiji was truly looking after me like a father."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor