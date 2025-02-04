Mongolia to receive 2,000 doses of meningococcal vaccine

Ulan Bator, Feb 4 Mongolia is set to receive 2,000 doses of meningococcal vaccine next week, Health Minister Togtmol Munkhsaikhan announced.

Munkhsaikhan made the remarks on Monday while working alongside Socorro Escalante, the World Health Organization's (WHO) resident representative in Mongolia, at the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD), reports Xinhua news agency.

Their discussions focused on the ongoing outbreak of meningococcal meningitis, preparedness measures, vaccination efforts, and diagnostics to identify various strains of the infectious agent.

"The meningococcal vaccine is administered as an epidemiological measure in response to an outbreak, rather than as part of routine immunisation programs. Due to its limited shelf life, there is no permanent stock," Munkhsaikhan explained.

Next week, Mongolia is expected to receive 2,000 doses of the vaccine ordered in collaboration with the WHO, he said, noting that the vaccination campaign will prioritise high-risk groups and those who have been in close contact with confirmed or suspected cases.

In late 2024, Mongolia recorded two cases of meningococcal infection, according to the NCCD. Last week, a three-year-old boy from the capital, Ulan Bator, died of the disease.

Additionally, two suspected cases have been reported in Ulan Bator, with laboratory test results pending, the centre said.

Meningococcal disease is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis and can lead to severe infections in the brain's protective linings, the blood, or both. If untreated, the infection can have a high mortality rate, but it is vaccine-preventable.

Common symptoms of the disease include sudden fever, vomiting, nausea, headache, stiff neck, backache, and increased sensitivity to light.

Meningococcal disease is caused by one specific type of bacteria. Meningitis is a term that refers to the inflammation of the meninges. Meningitis can happen in meningococcal disease, but not all cases of meningitis are caused by the germ that causes meningococcal disease.

Rates of meningococcal disease in the US have been falling since the years after World War II. In 2019, 371 cases were reported. Small outbreaks still happen, often among people who live closely together.

