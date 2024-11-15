Monkeypox spread not slowing in Africa: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Nov 15 Three months after the declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency of continental security, the spread of the virus is not slowing as the number of cases reported so far this year surpassed 53,000, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned.

During an online media briefing, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said 19 African countries have reported 53,903 mpox cases, with 11,147 confirmed and 1,109 deaths since the start of this year. During last week alone, the African continent reported 2,836 new cases, including 461 confirmed cases and 34 new deaths.

Data from the African Union's specialized healthcare agency show that the number of confirmed mpox cases in Africa has surged by over 569 per cent this year compared to the total of last year.

Stressing the severity of the crisis, Kaseya said the mpox outbreak is not slowing even three months after the declaration of mpox as a continental health emergency by the Africa CDC. He underscored the need to expand testing and ramp up local manufacturing of medicals, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There is no ground to say the mpox epidemic is under control. From the data, it is expected to increase again before stabilizing and initiating a downward trend toward the beginning of next year," the Africa CDC chief said, calling for "bold actions" to contain the mpox spread in Africa.

Mpox, known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of continental security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.

