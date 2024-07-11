Monsoon Diet Tips: Fruits to Avoid and Healthy Alternatives You Can Eat Instead

As the monsoon season begins, markets are still stocked with fruits typically associated with summer, such as mangoes, watermelons, and oranges. Despite their affordability and availability, consuming these fruits during the rainy season can lead to health issues like bacterial and fungal infections, fever, colds, and stomach problems. Instead, it is recommended to eat fruits that are in season during the monsoon for better health benefits.

Fruits to Eat During Monsoon

Jambhul (Black Plum): Jambhul is abundant in the market during the rainy season. Rich in iron, potassium, folate, and vitamins, these fruits help control diseases like diabetes and cancer and reduce stomach aches.

Pear: High in fiber and antioxidants, pears help prevent heart diseases. They are a great addition to your monsoon diet for their health benefits.

Lychee:Essential for increasing blood volume in the body, lychees can be consumed during the monsoon. They also help boost calcium levels.

Pomegranate:Pomegranates are beneficial for health in both summer and monsoon. They do not cause stomach pain and are good for overall health.

Cherries: Cherries are a must-eat during monsoons. They increase the levels of vitamins A, B, and C, and are also high in potassium and calcium.

Fruits to Avoid During Monsoon

Mango, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Orange, Papaya: These summer fruits should be avoided during the rainy season as they can invite various diseases. Consuming them can lead to fever, cold, cough, and stomach ache due to the increased risk of bacterial and fungal infections.

By choosing the right fruits for the monsoon season, you can maintain better health and avoid common ailments associated with this time of year. Stick to fruits that are in season and rich in essential nutrients to stay healthy and enjoy the rains.