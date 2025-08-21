Monsoon Health: Early Dengue Symptoms in Children Parents Should Not Ignore

During Monsson surge is seen in Dengue cases. Alone in 2024 14 million cases were reported worldwide, with India one of the most affected regions. Dengue should be treated timely specially for children's can it can be dangerous. Their is no specific medicine to cure the virus, but early recognition of warning signs and timely medical care can make lot of difference in preventing severe complications.

According to Dr. S Balasubramanian, special care should be taken in case of Children and he share some early signs to recognize this disease. Dengue is infected after Aedes aegypti mosquito bite. At beginning it begins with simple fever, but if ignored it can escalate to a life-threatening condition.

There are three categories of dengue

Dengue without warning signs: Mild form of dengue, symptoms include Sudden high fever, Headache, Pain behind the eyes , Severe muscle and joint pain (known as “break-bone fever"), Nausea or vomiting, Skin rash

and Mild bleeding from gums or nose.

Dengue with warning signs: This stage is dangerous and requires close monitoring. With mild case symptoms children may have, Persistent abdominal pain, Repeated vomiting, Fluid accumulation which is swelling in abdomen, chest, Bleeding from mouth, nose, or gums, Extreme tiredness or restlessness, Enlarged liver and drop in platelet count with rising blood thickening.

Severe Dengue: Severe dengue, the most serious form, can be life-threatening. It may cause shock due to severe plasma leakage, breathing difficulties from fluid in the lungs, severe bleeding, and organ damage (e.g., liver failure, heart inflammation, or brain involvement).