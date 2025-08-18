Monsoon Season: Runny Nose and Cold? This Tasty Drink Will Give You Quick Relief

Rainy season is on and so the diseases related to it. In cold weather constant sneezing and stuffy nose. We don't look at cold as an illness. But if a cold lasts for a long time, it can be very frustrating. The nose keeps running and it makes it difficult to do even simple daily tasks. We try various remedies. We take medicines, but often the cold gets cured temporarily and then it gets worse again.

When such a cold does not get cured, then we remember only one thing. When I got wet in the rain as a child, my mother's paste and the decoction she gave me used to work. This traditional homemade recipe, heard from my grandmother, is actually tastier than medicine. Decoction is not bitter at all. Try making this decoction once. This decoction warms the body. It increases immunity and opens the respiratory tract, which gives great relief.

Recipe: 1. To prepare the decoction, first boil one and a half to two glasses of water in a pot. Add crushed ginger to it and let the ginger boil. Because ginger helps to remove the cold from the body.

2. Then add black pepper and some cloves. Pepper opens the throat and cloves provide medicinal properties along with aroma.

3. Then add cinnamon. If it is powdered, it is even better. Cinnamon gives heat to the body. Add some basil leaves. The aroma of the decoction becomes more attractive. Also, basil is very good for health.

4. Add some jaggery to it and let the decoction boil. When half of the water that was taken is reduced, turn off the gas. After boiling, strain the decoction. Drink it hot. It has a slightly spicy-sweet taste. Do try it.

It helps to recover from cold quickly. As the body gets warm, complaints of headache, body aches and nasal congestion also reduce. Make sure to make this tasty and healthy decoction. Drink it daily for a week. The cold will disappear.