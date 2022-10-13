More than 1 in 10 Australians have experienced long Covid: Study
Canberra, Oct 13 More than one in 10 Austral have suffered from long Covid-19 symptoms, a study has found.
The study, which was conducted by Australian National University (ANU) researchers, found nearly one third of adults in the country who have had Covid-19 had symptoms that lasted longer than four weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.
Approximately 5 percent of adults have suffered from Covid-19 symptoms for three months or more after initially testing positive.
The number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in Australia, which has a population of about 25 million, has surpassed 10 million.
The study found that while it's now likely nearly half of all Australian adults have had Covid-19, it hasn't spread equally across the population.
Females, young adults and those living in middle-income households were the most likely to contract the virus.
"This is a snapshot of how Austral have experienced Covid-19 since early 2020," Nicholas Biddle, lead author of the research, said in a statement.
"89.5 per cent of adults surveyed who've had Covid-19 reported having symptoms. Those who experienced symptoms of some kind were hit with around 10 different symptoms on average, with the most common being tiredness."
According to the study, around a quarter of Austral with symptoms experienced 13 or more, while another quarter experienced seven or less.
A runny nose or sneezing, sore throat, cough and headache were also common, experienced by around three-quarters of those with symptoms.
It found people who reported multiple symptoms were more likely to experience a drop in their mental wellbeing.
"On the other hand, people who had short experiences with Covid-19 or few symptoms generally didn't experience a decline in wellbeing compared to those who had not had Covid-19," Biddle said.
