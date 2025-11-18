MP announces Rs 4,000 monthly aid under 'Mission Vatsalya' for vulnerable children

Bhopal, Nov 18 In a major boost to child welfare, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved financial support under the central-sponsored 'Mission Vatsalya Yojana', providing Rs 4,000 per month per child for non-institutional care programmes.

This assistance targets children in foster care, after-care, and those living with widowed, estranged, divorced, or terminally ill parents, ensuring they receive essential support for education, nutrition, and health without being institutionalised.

"The state has identified 33,346 such children, and they will be given Rs 4000 per month, of which 60 per cent will come from the Central government the rest will be chipped in by the state government. The state cabinet has approved the scheme and fund of Rs 1,022 crore for the purpose,” Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said here on Tuesday after the cabinet meeting.

Mission Vatsalya, an umbrella initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, promotes family-based care over orphanages, aligning with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The Rs 4,000 monthly grant covers sponsorship (for children with extended families), foster care (placement with unrelated families), and after-care.

The deputy chief minister hailed the move as a step towards "leaving no child behind", emphasising rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

"This financial aid will empower vulnerable families to nurture children in a home environment, preventing exploitation and abuse," the deputy chief minister said.

The Centre's contribution eases the burden, states with high vulnerable child populations who face challenges. “The scheme will have long-term social benefits -- reduced institutionalisation and better child outcomes,” the deputy chief minister said.

With millions of children potentially eligible nationwide, the scheme's success hinges on efficient identification through Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units. Applications are processed locally, with funds disbursed directly to families or caregivers. As the state marks Children's Day this week, the announcement underscores the government's commitment to child rights, Shukla said.

