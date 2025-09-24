MP govt taking measures to enhance health services: Dy CM Shukla

Bhopal, Sep 24 Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Tuesday that the BJP-led state government has consistently implemented various steps to enhance health services and the results of such measures would be visible in the state in the coming years.

He added that a significant component of this strategy includes establishing new medical institutions under centrally sponsored schemes and under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, which aims to address the healthcare workforce deficit.

Rajendra Shukla, a senior BJP leader, who leads the state's Health and Medical Education departments, said that state government has set a goal of reaching up to 26 government medical colleges against 19 operating at present.

Notably, around six of them have been established in the past few years. While the state has 13 private medical colleges.

The state also comprises of AIIMS Bhopal as an institute of national importance, which is a top-ranked medical college.

Talking to the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet's approval to create 354 new senior resident posts in 13 government hospitals across the state, Deputy CM Shukla said that the step is a milestone decision in the medical field and will help strengthen faculty formation in these hospitals.

Notably, the decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

This will ensure the smooth functioning of the medical colleges as per the standards of the National Medical Commission.

As per the decision, the new posts have been approved in 13 autonomous medical colleges at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Vidisha, Ratlam, Khandwa, Shahdol, Shivpuri, Datia, and Chhindwara.

"The Cabinet decision would enable postgraduate students passing out from the medical colleges to pursue their senior residency in the medical college itself, and the state will also be able to get medical teachers in the non-clinical and para-clinical faculties," Deputy CM Shukla told IANS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor