MP woman battling aggressive tumour airlifted to AIIMS under PM Shri air ambulance service

Bhopal, Jan 8 In Madhya Pradesh, the PM Shri Air Ambulance service is increasingly being used to provide advanced medical care to critically ill patients by airlifting them during emergency situations to ensure timely treatment.

In Dindori district, a 21-year-old woman, Kirti Chandel, battling an aggressive tumour, was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal after her condition suddenly deteriorated, leaving her family and relatives in distress.

Kirti had earlier received treatment in her native district of Dindori for the same ailment, but her condition worsened. She had previously undergone treatment for a round blue cell tumour at AIIMS Raipur, but the disease recurred and aggravated in recent days.

The illness rendered both her legs inoperable, severely affecting her mobility and resulting in loss of bladder control, necessitating immediate hospitalisation.

Her father, speaking to IANS, shared details of the assistance extended by the government in providing prompt relief to the family through the air ambulance service.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav,” he said, expressing gratitude to the government for the timely intervention.

Her brother, Kamlesh, also spoke about the challenges of accessing specialised treatment in a small town and thanked the government for arranging the airlift during a critical time.

“Her tumour was treated earlier, but it recurred and became more dangerous than before. She was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal with the help of the Chief Medical and Health Officer. We are thankful to the state government,” he said.

Dr Manoj Pandey, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) at the Dindori District Hospital, told IANS that Kirti had been diagnosed with a round blue cell tumour and had received treatment at AIIMS Raipur.

“For the past 10 days, her condition had been critical as the tumour recurred, rendering both her legs inactive. This also led to loss of bladder control,” Dr Pandey said.

He further assured the family that the treatment at AIIMS Bhopal would be provided free of cost, as the patient is registered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the entire hospital expense would be covered.

The PM Shri Air Ambulance service was launched in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year to provide advanced medical support in emergency situations.

At the time of its launch, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had said that in emergencies such as road accidents or natural disasters, trauma units and teams of trained doctors could be swiftly transported to affected sites using the air ambulance service.

