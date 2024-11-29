Mpox cases in Africa near 60,000 as 20 countries affected: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Nov 29 The number of monkeypox cases reported so far this year in Africa has surpassed 59,200 as the number of affected countries reached 20, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed.

During an online media briefing, Ngashi Ngongo, chief of staff and head of the executive office at Africa CDC, said the African continent had reported 59,220 monkeypox cases since the start of this year, of which 12,938 confirmed, and over 1,164 deaths, with a case fatality rate of about two per cent from all cases notified.

Data from the African Union's specialised healthcare agency show that during last week alone, the African continent reported 2,680 new cases, including 492 confirmed ones, and 22 new deaths.

Ngongo said Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda accounted for the vast majority of newly confirmed cases.

Angola became the latest African country to report a monkeypox outbreak, reporting its first confirmed monkeypox case on November 16. This brings the total number of affected countries to 20.

According to the Africa CDC, the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Africa surged by over 600 per cent this year compared to the total of last year.

"The outbreak remains predominantly in the Central Africa region, where it accounts for 93.2 per cent of all confirmed cases and 99.5 per cent of all deaths reported," Ngongo said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing monkeypox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of continental security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for monkeypox for the second time in two years.

The United States and Canada reported their first new confirmed monkeypox cases on November 16 and November 22, respectively, with cases linked to travel history to Africa.

Monkeypox was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

